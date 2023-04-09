Man shot multiple times at metro Atlanta car wash dies in Popeyes parking lot
DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot at a Decatur car wash and was driven to a Popeyes where he died, officials said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. According to police, the victim was shot in his leg and back and died from his injuries.
Police say the victim was in his 30s and they do not have a suspect. It is unclear as to what led to the shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
Taste of Home says this restaurant has the best fried chicken recipe in Georgia
Convicted murderer recaptured in Gwinnett County after walking away from Atlanta facility
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: