Man shot multiple times at metro Atlanta car wash dies in Popeyes parking lot

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot at a Decatur car wash and was driven to a Popeyes where he died, officials said.

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. According to police, the victim was shot in his leg and back and died from his injuries.

Police say the victim was in his 30s and they do not have a suspect. It is unclear as to what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

