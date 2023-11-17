Man shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s North Side

A man was shot in Pittsburgh’s North Side Friday morning.

According to Pittsburgh police, police and EMS units were called to the 1100 block of Sheffield Street in Manchester at 9:17 a.m. after a six-round ShotSpotter alert.

A 53-year-old man was found shot multiple times in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the victim is alert and cooperating with the investigation.

The suspect fled on foot, police said.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating.

