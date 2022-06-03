Man shot multiple times in Renton

A man was shot in a Renton parking lot on Thursday night, according to the Renton Police Department.

At about 6:26 p.m. on June 2, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of South Third Street.

Responding officers found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a hospital with severe injuries.

According to Renton police, the shooting did not appear to be random.

If you have information about this incident, call 911 and reference case 22-5668.