Man shot multiple times as he rode his moped home from work, Lawrenceville police say

A 54-year-old man who was riding his moped home from work last week was unexpectedly shot, leaving him in critical condition, according to the Lawrenceville Police Department.

On May 12, at around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Five Forks Trickum Road and Old Snellville Highway after several calls were received in connection to gunshots heard in the vicinity.

When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old victim lying on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said that the victim was on the way home from his job and was riding his moped when an unknown person shot him multiple times.

The unidentified victim was rushed to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone who might have witnessed this incident or who may have any other information pertaining to this shooting is asked to contact Lawrenceville Police Detective J. Woods at 770-670-5122 or by email at JWoods@LawrencevillePd.com.

Information on this case can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta by calling their tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

