Man shot multiple times on Schwartz St. dies from injuries

A man shot the evening of Oct. 3 while in his car on Schwartz Street has died from his injuries, according to a statement released Oct. 9 by the Rochester Police Department.

RPD has identified the victim as Karl Jones, 48, who was shot multiple times in the upper body while in the driver’s seat and rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital.

It appears that the gunman was on foot, RPD said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Schwartz Street is a residential street near Jefferson Avenue and Shelter Street in southwest Rochester.

