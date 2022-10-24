Man shot multiple times at Southside townhome community

A man in his 30s is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says he was shot several times in the chest Sunday night in the Drayton Park community off Touchton Road.

Police say this was an isolated incident and they believe everyone involved has been detained.

There’s no word on what led to the shooting.

JSO is asking anyone with information to call at 904-630-0500 or email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

