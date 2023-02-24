Man shot ‘multiple’ times in vehicle at Arlington apartment complex, police say

A man was shot multiple times at an Arlington apartment complex Thursday evening, according to police.

About 7:55 p.m. Thursday evening, Arlington police responded to an apartment complex on the 2200 block of Lincoln Green Circle to investigate a shooting.

When police arrived, they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown. The name of the victim is unknown.

The victim was shot while he was in a vehicle that was in the parking lot of the apartment complex, police said in a statement.

Police were still on the scene to determine what happened. No arrests have been made.