Man shot multiple times while sitting in parked car with his girlfriend, Fresno Police say

A man in his mid-20s was in stable condition after he was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in central Fresno, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of East Floradora Avenue around 4:15 p.m. for a disturbance call and a short time later received a ShotSpotter audio gunshot alert of 10 rounds fired in the same area, near the Highway 41 overpass.

Officers found evidence of a shooting, but the victim no longer was at the location. The man who was shot and his girlfriend had been in a parked car on Floradora but switched places in the car and the girlfriend drove to Community Regional Medical Center to get treatment for the man.

Lt. Mike Gebhart described what police learned about the shooting:

The victim and his girlfriend were facing westbound when a vehicle believed to be a white sedan pulled up next to them and fired eight to 10 shots in their direction. The victim was struck multiple times in the upper and lower extremities. It did not appear the victim knew the assailant.

“It’s in the early stages of the investigation,” Gebhart said. “We’ve called out our felony assault detectives to piece this together and locate any other witnesses or any video surveillance in order to identify the suspects in this case.”