Man shot multiple times at youth football game in Southern California

A man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times outside a youth football game in Southern California on Saturday, authorities said.

The Ontario Police Department said that the victim, believed to be a 34-year-old man from Pasadena, was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and the parking lot at Colony High School.

He was taken to a local hospital and listed in serious condition, according to police spokeswoman Officer Sequoia Payton.

The victim was there to watch the game, Payton said. However, it’s unclear if he was a parent or had any relationship with any of the players.

Just before 1 p.m., local time, the department released a statement saying that the scene had been contained and that there was no threat to school employees or students.

The suspects fled the scene, the statement added.

According to Payton, the number of suspects is still unclear and the motive is not known.

The game was not a school-sponsored event, authorities said.

Alma Gonzalez, who lives across the street, told the local newspaper Daily Bulletin that she heard six or seven gunshots, and then saw a large crowd running toward the street.

“Nothing like this has ever happened here,” said Gonzalez, 58. “We figured living this close to a school would ensure that.”

The investigation is ongoing, Ontario police said later Saturday.