Man shot near Auburn gas station

A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the leg in Auburn overnight.

Two men got into an argument near the gas station and ampm minimart at 2790 Auburn Way South, and shots were fired, according to Auburn police.

Police said there is surveillance video to review. Investigators also have information about the suspect to follow up on.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with non-life-threatening injuries.

