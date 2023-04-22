Man shot near DeKalb County hotel in critical condition, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a hotel.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News on Friday at 10:52 p.m. officers received reports of a person shot on Memorial Drive near the United Inn & Suites.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s that had been shot several times.

The investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation before being shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Police have not released the victim’s identity and if they have anyone in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

