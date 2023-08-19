Man shot near downtown Atlanta MARTA station, investigation underway, police say

Police are investigating a shooting near a downtown Atlanta MARTA station.

MARTA police told Channel 2 Action News around 6:12 a.m. Saturday, Atlanta police received reports of a person shot near the Garnett MARTA station on Peachtree Street SW.

When officers arrived, they found one man on the upper level of the MARTA station who had been shot.

The condition and identity of the victim have not been released.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and if anyone has been taken into custody.

MARTA officials confirmed that rail service had not been affected.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Atlanta police for more information but has not received a response.

