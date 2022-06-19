Man shot near downtown Raleigh has ‘serious’ injuries, police say

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night after a shooting near downtown Raleigh.

The shooting happened in a public area on the 800 block of East Martin Street, police said, a few blocks east of Moore Square.

“There is no threat to the public and it does not appear to be a random act,” a police spokesperson told The News & Observer.

Police had not announced any arrests or provided information about a suspect or possible motive as of Sunday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.