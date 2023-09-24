Man shot near Dunlap, suspect in custody: FSO

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the ear and the person accused of shooting him is in custody, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call of a shooting that occurred in the 44000 block of Dunlap Road.

Investigators say the victim, a man in his mid-30’s from the Dunlap-area, was driven from the scene of the shooting to a gas station at Highway 180 and Hopewell Road where emergency crews were able to initially treat him.

From there, first responders coordinated with Skylife medical helicopter to transport him to a local hospital.

Deputies say they were able to recover a firearm at the crime scene, as well as locate the suspect, who they say is a man in his mid-70’s.

The Sheriff’s Office says the men knew each other, but it is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries and no other suspects are believed to be outstanding.

