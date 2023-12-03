Man shot near Durham Tech on Sunday morning dies from his injuries, police say

A man shot Sunday morning near Durham Technical Community College has died from his injuries.

Durham police officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection program, in the 600 block of Troy Street shortly after 6 a.m. and found a man who had been shot, according to a news release.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police released no additional details, but said they continue to investigate the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call Investigator J.D. Harris at 919-560-4440, ext. 29120, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.