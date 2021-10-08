Man shot near Lexington baptist church and elementary school

A man was shot near Shiloh Baptist Church and William Wells Brown Elementary School Friday morning, according to Lexington police.

At 6:18 a.m. Friday, officers responded to Fifth Street and Kenton Street regarding a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. The man was sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said

The victim said the shooting took place multiple blocks over on Chestnut Street and Fifth Street, police said.

William Wells Brown Elementary School wasn’t locked down, according to police.

Police are actively investigating the incident and attempting to identify a suspect.