Man shot near Lexington elementary school

Christopher Leach
·1 min read

A man was shot near a Lexington elementary school Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

The department received a call about shots fired in the area near Freeman Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police Sgt. Daniel Burnett said. While en route, officers received an update that an individual had been shot and fled to the parking lot of nearby Mary Todd Elementary School.

Arriving officers found the victim there, Burnett said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Afterward, officers located what was believed to be the scene of the shooting on Freeman Drive. No arrests were made but a potential suspect has been identified, Burnett said.

No other details were released by police.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sexually abusing a girl put a Florida attorney on probation. Now, his career is gone

    A Casselbery attorney who had sex with an underage girl, then allegedly took her to CVS for day-after birth control while wearing an “All Pro Dad” baseball hat has been disbarred.

  • MorningLine: Elder Law Questions? P.4

    On today's MorningLine, paid for by Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law, we are joined attorney Barbara McGinnis to take your questions about elder care as well as your comments. Be sure to watch to learn more.

  • Chile reopens borders to visitors ahead of summer tourism season

    Chile announced plans to reopen its borders to visitors on Wednesday as it seeks to restore its critical tourism industry ahead of the Southern Hemisphere summer following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Travelers will be required to show a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours before entering Chile, make a legal declaration of their destination and origin, have medical travel insurance and show proof of vaccination, public health chief Paula Daza said. Daza warned visitors not to book their trip to Chile until their vaccination certificate was validated by the Chilean health ministry, which could take a month.

  • Firefighter assaulted near Lexington Cemetery while responding to an overdose

    The firefighter is being evaluated at a nearby hospital.

  • A Capitol Police officer facing allegations related to Jan. 6 was reported to FBI by a longtime friend, documents reveal

    A Capitol Police officer facing allegations related to Jan. 6 was reported to FBI by a longtime friend, documents reveal

  • Alex Murdaugh Shooting Was Twisted Suicide Insurance Ploy

    via FacebookIn a stunning turn of events, a South Carolina man was charged later Tuesday with shooting troubled attorney Alex Murdaugh in the head in an assisted-suicide plot to secure $10 million in insurance money—just three months after Murdaugh’s wife and son were murdered.The alleged conspiracy was laid out in court documents released after Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was collared for the botched Sept. 4 shooting, which Murdaugh, 53, survived. Smith was charged with a slew of crimes, including

  • The fiancé of Gabby Petito, who went missing on a cross-country road trip, won't speak to authorities, police say

    "His family declined to make him available, and they gave us the information for his attorney," a North Port police spokesman told Insider.

  • Drug sting sends two Miami-Dade cop pals to prison. They were big fans of ‘Bad Boys’ movies

    In their everyday lives, they served as young Miami-Dade cops who patrolled the county’s streets in their police cruisers.

  • Corrupt Oil Trader Turns On Colleagues in Massive Africa Bribe Case

    (Bloomberg) -- When Anthony Stimler left Glencore Plc in August 2019, he had two big secrets: For a dozen years, he’d paid millions in bribes to African officials and intermediaries. And he was now helping a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the company and numerous former colleagues.Corruption isn’t exactly unheard of in the extraction and trading of commodities, especially in the developing world. But details of Stimler’s cooperation deal, obtained from the U.S. attorney’s office in M

  • Master distiller churned out 9,000 gallons of illegal moonshine on NC farm, feds say

    Prosecutors said white vans were used to sneak the moonshine across state lines to a shed in Virginia.

  • 'Truly horrific': Man gets 10 years for stabbing woman with semen-filled syringe

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after stabbing a woman with a syringe filled with semen at a Maryland grocery store.

  • Cops Turn Up Heat on Lawyer in Wild South Carolina Shooting Saga

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo FacebookAlex Murdaugh is officially at the center of a state investigation.The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Monday that it has opened a probe into Murdaugh, 53, just days after the legal scion was ousted from his firm over allegations of theft and placed in rehab for drug dependency.In a statement to The Daily Beast, the top law enforcement agency in the state confirmed the criminal investigation into Murdaugh is bas

  • Teen Reunites with Her Mother Nearly 14 Years After Being Abducted from Her Fla. Home at Age 6

    Authorities are still searching for Pablo Hernandez, who allegedly abducted daughter Jacqueline Hernandez in 2007

  • Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel, avoiding jail, must apologize to victims and stay off Facebook

    “Your honor, I just want to say I’m sorry for what happened. I never intended to hurt anybody,” Samsel said.

  • Former Miami nurse admits threatening to kill VP Harris, faces up to five years in prison

    A former nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, perhaps sealing her own fate because she recorded the threats in a series of videos she sent to her husband in prison.

  • Beijing court rules against woman in China #MeToo case

    The Haidian People's Court said in a judgment released late Tuesday night that Zhou Xiaoxuan, who had become the face of the country's #MeToo movement, did not meet the burden of proof in claiming that Zhu Jun, her superior at her place of work, sexually harassed her. Zhou was a former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV and went public with accusations against Zhu, a prominent CCTV host, in 2018 as dozens of women began to speak out about their past experiences of being harassed or assaulted. Since then, the movement has been largely shut down by authorities as activists found their online posts censored and faced pressure from authorities when trying to hold protests, but Zhou has continued to speak out.

  • Arizona mom accused of killing daughters, ages 9 and 4

    An Arizona mom is being named as the primary suspect in the murders of two children found in a Phoenix […] The post Arizona mom accused of killing daughters, ages 9 and 4 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • FBI director faces new scrutiny over investigation of Brett Kavanaugh

    Claim that FBI lacked authority to conduct further investigation into Kavanaugh may be inaccurate The FBI was called to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation in 2018, after he was accused of assault by Christine Blasey Ford. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP The FBI director, Chris Wray, is facing new scrutiny of the bureau’s handling of its 2018 background investigation of Brett Kavanaugh, including its claim that the FBI lacked the authori

  • Lake Tahoe ski resort changes name to remove racist and misogynistic slur

    Resort will be called Palisades Tahoe after consulting with Indigenous groups over longstanding name Indigenous nations in California had long called for the Tahoe resort to change its name, which used a derogatory term for Indigenous women. Photograph: Tim Dunn/AP A popular ski resort at California’s Lake Tahoe has changed its name to remove a racist and misogynistic slur after consultations with local Indigenous groups. The resort, known as Squaw Valley since 1949, will be called Palisades Tah

  • FBI searches for Tarzana couple wanted in $21M COVID-relief fraud case

    The FBI's hunt continued for a Tarzana couple who went on the run while awaiting sentencing for their roles in an $18 million COVID-19 relief fraud.