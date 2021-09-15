Man shot near Lexington elementary school

A man was shot near a Lexington elementary school Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

The department received a call about shots fired in the area near Freeman Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police Sgt. Daniel Burnett said. While en route, officers received an update that an individual had been shot and fled to the parking lot of nearby Mary Todd Elementary School.

Arriving officers found the victim there, Burnett said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Afterward, officers located what was believed to be the scene of the shooting on Freeman Drive. No arrests were made but a potential suspect has been identified, Burnett said.

No other details were released by police.