Man shot near Mall at Millenia after fight involving a woman, police say

Orlando police are investigating a shooting that happened at 12:16 a.m. on Saturday.

The shooting happened on Gardens Park Drive just off Millenia Boulevard near the Mall at Millenia.

According to police, two men were involved in a fight with a woman present.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the hand.

Read: Orange County deputies investigate 2 shootings overnight, within blocks of each other

Police are investigating to determine if any charges will be filed.

Read: Driver killed on I-95 after car flips multiple times, troopers say

Channel 9 will update you on this story when more details are available.

Read: Front moving in, bringing strong winds and cold temps

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.