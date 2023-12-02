Man shot near Memphis Police precinct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot near a Memphis Police precinct Friday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 9:30 p.m. near the precinct on Mount Moriah Road and South Mendenhall Road.

Memphis Police say a man went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the victim was driving on South Mendenhall when a black sedan followed him. Shots were fired and the victim’s vehicle crashed near the precinct.

Memphis Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

