Man shot near Miami Edison Senior High School is in critical condition, police say

A man is in critical condition after he was shot near Miami Edison Senior High School Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

He was taken to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center, Miami Fire-Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said in an email.

At 2:27 p.m., officers received a call of a person shot at Northwest 59th Street and Fifth Court, Miami officer Michael Vega, a police spokesman, said in an email. Officers found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The wounded man’s identify has not been released.

A perimeter was set and later condensed to Northwest 58th to 60th streets at Fifth Court, Vega said.

Cops have detained several witnesses or suspects, and at least two more suspects could be at large, he added.

“It had nothing to do with the school,” Vega said.