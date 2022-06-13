Man shot near Orr Academy High School, police say

A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the back near Orr Academy High School Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

About 11:30 a.m., someone on foot fired at a vehicle traveling northbound in the 700 block of North Pulaski Road in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, which is the same block where Orr is located, police said. A 21-year-old man in the back passenger seat of the vehicle was shot in the back.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The shooter ran away in an unknown direction, police said. No arrests have been made.

