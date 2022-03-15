Man shot near Shooters Waterview restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. Cops search for shooter

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·1 min read

Authorities are responding to a shooting near the Shooters Waterview restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, according to several reports.

A 911 call came in shortly after 4 p.m. “about a man shot outside Grateful Palate Catering & Events,” which is a few buildings down from Shooters at 3033 Northeast 32nd Ave., Stephen Gollan, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue’s battalion chief, told Local 10.

Police are actively searching for the shooter, according to several reports.

The name and condition of the man injured was not immediately known.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Recommended Stories