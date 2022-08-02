Man shot near Thea’s Park in Tacoma dies from injuries, police investigating homicide

A 30-year-old man who Tacoma police said was shot and injured Sunday near a waterfront park in downtown died in the hospital Monday. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Two people were struck by gunfire in the early-morning shooting in the 400 block of Dock Street, near Thea’s Park. In a news release, Tacoma Police Department said the 30-year-old went to a local hospital in a private vehicle with a 26-year-old man who was also shot. Police said the younger man was released from the hospital in stable condition.

Few details have been released about the incident, and no one has been arrested. It’s unclear whether the men knew one another. Police spokesperson Shelbie Boyd didn’t have any further information to share Tuesday about where the shooting occurred near the park or what led up to it.

Police were dispatched about 3:40 a.m. for reports of a possible shooting. As they arrived, dispatchers informed them of the gunshot victims who brought themselves to a hospital, and police went to both locations to investigate. Police did not have any suspect information.

The killing was the second homicide of the weekend. Less than 24 hours before, police were called to a gas station parking lot near South Tacoma, where two men were reportedly shooting at one another. A 39-year-old man was declared dead in the 5300 block of South Orchard Street. He has not yet been identified.

And in another weekend shooting Saturday, police said a 60-year-old man was shot and injured at about 3:37 p.m. in the 1100 block of South 10th Street.

Boyd said there’s nothing to indicate that the shootings are connected.