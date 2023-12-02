Man shot near Wendell dies from injuries. Wake sheriff investigating as a homicide.

A 47-year-old man shot on Friday night near Wendell has died from his injuries, and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.

On Friday, at approximately 9:36 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 7300 block of Campsite Drive, near Wendell.

When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a press release sent by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office identified the victim as 47-year-old Javon Sherice Ellison.

According to Rosalia Fedora, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday they had no suspects in custody.

Asked if the investigators believed the shooter was known to the victim, she said they did not believe the incident was random but do not yet know what led up to it.

Investigators also believe the incident was isolated and there is no known threat to the community, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.