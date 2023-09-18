Man is shot in the neck following argument, Lexington County sheriff says

An hours-long search ended with the arrest of a Midlands man who shot another person, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Daryll Lamar Thompson, a 58-year-old Leesville resident, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. Thompson was also charged with failure to stop for a blue light, jail records show.

Thompson had been arguing with another man early Sunday morning before the shooting, according to the release.

“Thompson shot a rifle multiple times toward the victim while at the victim’s property in the 400 block of West Hampton Street in Leesville Sunday,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “The victim was struck by a round in the neck.”

Medical officials told the sheriff’s department that the victim is expected to recover, according to the release. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word why the men were arguing, or if they were acquainted prior to the shooting.

“Deputies arrested Thompson after an hours-long search Sunday morning,” Koon said.

Thompson is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, according to the release. No bond has been set, jail records show.