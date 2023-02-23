Man shot in the neck in West Baltimore on Wednesday night, police say

A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday night after being shot in the neck in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of West North Avenue and North Fulton Avenue at about 8:53 p.m. to investigate a shooting, and found the man while canvassing the 1700 block of West North Avenue, at the border of the Penn-North and Sandtown-Winchester neighborhoods.

The 25-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, and was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown, police said.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477 or anonymously use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.