Man shot in neck while driving, crashes into parked car: FSO

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot and crashing his car Saturday morning, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say Fresno police responded to a vehicle crash in the 4900 block of East White around 7:45 a.m. in the city of Fresno. In the course of investigating the crash, officers learned the victim was shot while driving somewhere down the road in an area that is a Fresno County island.

At that point, the Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted to respond to the scene.

Deputies say they arrived to find the man had been shot in the neck, and then crashed his vehicle into a parked car near Garden and White Avenues.

Investigators say the victim was transported to the hospital and is believed to be in stable condition following surgery.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 559-600-3111.

