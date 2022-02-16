Man shot by Norfolk police faces firearm charges after incident on Granby Street

A man has been charged after he was shot by Norfolk police over the weekend, the department said Tuesday.

Barry D. Carrington Jr., 34, of Norfolk, is facing two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm in public.

Police responded to a report of a man with a weapon in the 100 block of Granby Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they encountered Carrington, who was armed with a handgun, Norfolk PD said in a news release.

Carrington was shot by Norfolk police, sustaining non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The news release did not say why the police shot Carrington. Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting.

