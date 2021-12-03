Man shot on North Clinton Ave. dies three days later; parolee charged

A Rochester man shot in late November in northeast Rochester died three days later, Rochester police announced Friday.

A parolee is now charged with second--degree murder and attempted first-degree robbery in the slaying.

Christopher Porchea, 51, was found at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 26 with a gunshot wound to his upper body in a parking lot at the corner of Norton Street and North Clinton Avenue. He was shot in an apparent robbery attempt, RPD Capt. Frank Umbrino said.

Porchea was taken to the hospital and died Nov. 29. His slaying marked the city's 78th homicide of 2021.

Whitney Morris, a registered sex offender, is charged in connection with the shooting. Morris was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. He was arraigned Friday morning and remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail.

Morris is on parole for a first-degree criminal sex act conviction, which involved a 7-year-old victim, Umbrino said.

Umbrino thanked state parole officers and the Monroe County Crime Analysis Center for "their vital assistance in swiftly moving this investigation forward, resulting in Morris’ timely arrest."

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Whitney Morris charged in death of Christopher Porchea in Rochester NY