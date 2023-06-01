Man shot in north Fort Smith Wednesday night, no arrest reported

Police searched for a shooter Wednesday evening after a man was shot in north Fort Smith.

About 8:15 p.m., police were called to the 1200 block of N. 37th Street.

A 34-year-old man with gunshot injuries was taken to a hospital. His condition was not available.

Police reported the shooting appeared to be "an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public."

No arrests were reported Wednesday night.

Anyone with information can call the Fort Smith police by dialing 911 or calling 479-709-5100.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Shooting in Fort Smith reported