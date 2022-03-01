Man shot in north Fresno’s River Park. Shooter fled the scene, police say

A man was hospitalized on Monday night after a shooting in the River Park area in north Fresno.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Paso and Blackstone avenue near Ruth’s Chris Steak House, according to Fresno police Lt. Skye Leibee.

Officers arrived and found a man, in his mid-20s, with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the roadway adjacent to the steakhouse, police said. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

According to Leibee, the suspect was seen leaving the area in a silver sedan after the shooting.

Police believe the two men knew each other but no details on what led to the shooting were available.