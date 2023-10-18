Man shot in North Memphis, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured, and a suspect is on the run following a shooting in North Memphis Tuesday night.

Police say the officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Chelsea Avenue after 8:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the known male shooter fled the scene wearing black flip-flops.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

