Man shot in North Toledo, police unsure why

Nov. 1—An unidentified man in his mid 30s was shot late Sunday afternoon in North Toledo.

The victim, who is believed to be about 34 years old, was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with what authorities described as life-threatening injuries. He was listed in critical condition, police said.

Toledo Police Sgt. Bryan Staup said the shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. at Rock Court near East Manhattan Boulevard, just east of Stickney Avenue.

Sergeant Staup said police were trying to piece together what happened, and said the shooter remained at large Sunday night.

The shooting could have been "a drive-by or a turf issue," he said.

Officers remained on the scene Sunday night searching for clues.

First Published October 31, 2021, 6:59pm