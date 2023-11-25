Man shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man was shot in Northwest Saturday morning.

MPD said that at about 7:25 a.m., it was dispatched to the 1400 block of W St NW for a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was conscious and breathing,

The man was transported to the hospital.

