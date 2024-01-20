Man shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police say a man was shot on Saturday afternoon in Northwest D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) received a call at about 4:06 p.m. about a shooting in the 4900 block of Arkansas Ave. at Emerson St., NW.

There, police say a man was shot. He was unconscious, but breathing. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

MPD said the suspect(s) fled in a white van, last seen driving south on Arkansas Ave., NW.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

