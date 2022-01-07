Man shot in northwest Fort Worth while washing vehicle Thursday night, police say

A man washing his car in northwest Fort Worth was shot Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m., near the 2900 block of Northwest 24th Street, police said. Officers responded to the scene after a report that someone was shot in the area.

Police said a man was washing his car near the 3100 block of North Main Street when several shots were fired.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There are no suspects in custody, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.