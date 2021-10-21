Man shot in northwest Fort Worth, authorities say; unclear if an assailant in custody

Emerson Clarridge

A man was shot and seriously injured Thursday in northwest Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victim was fired on about 10:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Long Avenue, a Fort Worth police spokesperson said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that a MedStar spokesman said were not life-threatening.

Police did not immediately describe the circumstances of the shooting or say whether an assailant was in custody.

