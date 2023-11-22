Man shot in northwest Fort Worth neighborhood in critical condition, authorities say

A man was shot and critically injured on Monday morning in a residential section of northwest Fort Worth, authorities said.

The man was shot about 9:30 a.m. at North Harding and NE 36th streets and was taken to a hospital, according to a spokesperson for MedStar, the region’s ambulance service.

A Fort Worth police spokesperson did not immediately describe the circumstances of the shooting or announce whether a suspect was in custody.

