Man shot in northwest Fresno, police say. There were 19 rounds of gunfire reported

A man was struck by gunfire early Tuesday in what officers say does not appear to be a gang-related shooting, Fresno police said.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter notification after 1 a.m. of 19 rounds fired near Fairmont and Marks avenues in northwest Fresno, according to Lt. Ignacio Ruiz.

Officers found a man in his 30s who had been struck in the shooting, and who was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, Ruiz said. The man was in stable condition shortly after the violence.

Police said three or four people were part of the group who fired shots while on foot before fleeing. The victim was struck once.

“It’s amazing considering how many shots were fired at that victim, looking at the vehicle and gunfire damage, that he did not sustain more injuries,” Ruiz said.

Police could not immediately say what led to the gunshots, saying it did not appear to be gang related.

Multiple cars and possibly a home were also hit in the volley of gunfire, but police said the man was the only person who reported injuries.