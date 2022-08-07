Man shot in Norwich in critical condition

Aug. 7—NORWICH — Police are seeking a suspect in a shooting early Saturday that left a man in critical condition.

Norwich police said the shooting was first reported shortly after midnight outside in the area of 51 Division St. Police arrived to find a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was initially taken to The William W. Backus Hospital for treatment and police said he was listed in critical condition.

Police have not released the name of the shooting victim or any other information about the shooting.