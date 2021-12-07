Man shot in late November and put on life support has died, Kansas City police say

A 32-year-old man who was seriously injured in a shooting in Kansas City and put on life support in late November has died, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 2 a.m. Nov. 28 in the 4100 block of Montgall Avenue, where they found Jamell Hornbeck unresponsive in the street, according to the Kansas City Police Department. He was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hornbeck was taken to a hospital in critical condition and put on life support.

On Tuesday, detectives were told that Hornbeck died from injuries.

Hornbeck’s killing was one of 147 homicides this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

By this time in 2020, which marked the deadliest year in the city’s history, there had been 176 killings. There had been 143 homicides by this time in 2019, according to The Star’s data.

“Hard to see the staggering amount of crime we’ve experienced recently and to hear folks merely say we need more of the status quo that has us flirting with murder records for years,” Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote Monday after detectives responded to the third homicide that day. “Those of us who care about these issues beyond slogans will keep pushing for a safer Kansas City.”

Police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

