Man who shot off-duty Dallas officer in Fort Worth Stockyards gets 20 years in prison

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the robbery and shooting of an off-duty Dallas police officer who was with his family in the Fort Worth Stockyards, prosecutors said.

Joseph Nevarez was found guiltyof aggravated robbery by a Tarrant County jury and sentenced Wednesday, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney announced in a social media post.

On Aug. 9, 2020, Nevarez — who was on probation — walked up to an off-duty Dallas police officer, Jose Garcia, while Garcia’s wife and child were shopping in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Nevarez grabbed the diaper bag from Garcia’s shoulder and shot him, according to the post. Nevarez stood over Garcia and shot him a second time, the Tarrant County DA said in the post.

Garcia survived the gunshots, but says he is still in pain from the bullet lodged in his hip from the robbery.

Assistant District Attorneys Kyle Russo and John Kleinwachter prosecuted the case.