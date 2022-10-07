Man shot by officer charged with attempted murder, other charges

Oct. 7—The man shot last month by a Daviess County sheriff's deputy after allegedly attempting to attack the deputy on U.S. 60 West has been charged by the department with burglary and strangulation in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky State Police have also charged the man, Gregory A. Embry, 39, of the 9300 block of U.S. 60 West, with attempted murder of a police officer and assault in the incident.

The deputy involved in the shooting will return to duty Friday, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said.

Embry was shot by Deputy Alex Coomes in the Sept. 23 incident in his neighborhood. Sheriff's department reports say the incident began at 10:34 a.m. when a resident in the 9300 block of U.S. 60 West reported a man had smashed vehicle windows with a hammer, and was running down the street causing property damage.

As deputies were responding, a caller told dispatch that Embry had smashed a window at her home and was inside, reports say. Embry began destroying items, then grabbed an adult resident of the home and began strangling her, reports said.

A juvenile in the home jumped on Embry to stop the attack, and Embry let the adult go, reports say. At that point, the adult and juvenile were able to flee, while Embry remained inside.

Smith said previously that Coomes saw the adult and juvenile fleeing the home. Coomes entered the home and confronted Embry, who attempted to attack him with the hammer, reports said. Coomes then shot Embry.

Embry fought with deputies and emergency responders while they tried to assist him, reports say. Embry was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and later transferred to University of Louisville hospital for treatment.

Embry was released Thursday morning from UofL Hospital, and was arrested by sheriff's deputies. He was charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony, and first-degree strangulation, a class D felony. He was also charged with first-degree criminal mischief in relation to the damaged vehicles and property.

Story continues

Embry is being held without bond in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Later Thursday afternoon, KSP charged Embry with attempted murder of a police officer, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary as well.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse