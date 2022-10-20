Man shot by officer out of hospital, in Morgan County jail

Oct. 20—The man who Decatur police say was shot by an officer on Oct. 4 at Westmeade Pharmacy was released from Huntsville Hospital on Wednesday evening and is now being held in Morgan County Jail on $21,000 bond.

Twanski O'Neal Johnson of Tuscaloosa, 26, was charged with second-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.

According to police, the officer on Oct. 4 responded to a report that Johnson was attempting to commit a controlled substance crime at the Danville Road Southwest pharmacy.

"Johnson became aggressive and violent, assaulting the officer. During the course of the assault, the responding officer discharged his service weapon, striking Johnson one time in the torso," according to a Decatur police statement.

If he posts the $21,000 bond, he will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa Police Department on an outstanding warrant related to a first-degree robbery charge.

