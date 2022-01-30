🌱 Man Shot By Officers During Arrest + GoFundMe For Shakeo

Happy Monday, Glen Burnie! Let's get this day started right. Here's everything worth knowing today in town.

First, today's weather:

Sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 39, low: 26.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Glen Burnie:

Anne Arundel police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight in Crofton. Officers went to the 900 block of Danville Court on Sunday for a family violence call. A mother got assaulted by her son. Police arrived to arrest the son but a struggle happened between police and the suspect who got fatally shot. (Newsbreak) A GoFundMe page was made to help the funeral costs of Shakeo Williams, a 21-year-old aspiring nurse who got fatally shot in Annapolis on Saturday, Jan. 29." (Newsbreak) Arundel County Health Departments are providing vaccine clinics at some library locations. Please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health for more appointment locations, information about the vaccines, or if you would like to make an appointment.(AACPL) The Grand Ballroom in Glen Burnie is hosting a Pre Valentine's Brunch Day Party on Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. (Stay Happening) Glen Burnie High School Football Tickets are being sold by the "Go Fan" website. For tickets or games schedule, click on the link. (Glen Burnie HS)

Today in Glen Burnie:

NA Meetings at Furnace Branch Road. (7 p.m.)

Make Two Beaded Stained Glass Dragonflies Workshop - Glen Burnie. (11:30 a.m.)

From my notebook:

Anne Arundel Community College: "Apply today to become a Vice President or Senator in @aacc_sga. SGA is looking for students willing to step up and take the lead. In SGA, you'll represent the student body, plan and run events (like those pictured here!)." (Instagram)

Maryland Wing, Civil Air Patrol: "What a great #Nickelodeon highlight of the Civil Air Patrol! Take a look at Civil Air Patrol cadets' experience, the CAP Aerospace Education program, and also about Civil Air Patrol's emergency services missions." (Facebook)

North County High School PTSA: "Monday, Jan, 31, is the final deadline to purchase a senior banner from the PTSA. Banners are hung at school and will be picked up during graduation practice. Please make sure to have your order and payment in by Monday." (Facebook)

