Man shot by officers at Evansville airport is mostly a mystery to law enforcement

EVANSVILLE — The knife-wielding man who was shot by Evansville police and other officers at the airport over the weekend remains a mystery to law enforcement.

Police identified him as 24-year-old Pierre Robson Barthelemy. During a Monday news conference, authorities played body camera footage captured during the incident that took place just after midnight Saturday.

Barthelemy could be seen spewing profanities at officers in the airport lobby, laughing, yelling about his desire to get to Haiti, brandishing a four-inch knife and telling officers to shoot him.

After some 15 minutes, he abruptly rose out of his seat, shouting obscenities and moving in the direction of a negotiator. At that moment, officers shot him.

EPD spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray told reporters that three Evansville police officers, one Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputy and one Indiana State Police trooper fired on Barthelemy. Barthelemy, who is hospitalized, also sustained wounds from pepper balls, a Taser and possibly a "bean bag launcher," Gray said.

Prior to the shooting, Barthelemy reportedly threatened airport personnel and damaged furniture with his knife. The last flight of the night had departed some two hours before. No other customers were in the airport.

"He was wanting to leave Evansville," Gray said. "He was wanting to catch a flight to Haiti, and he didn’t have the proper paperwork (passport), proper identification, to buy a ticket, so he was getting very aggravated with staff."

Barthelemy will be charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief as a result of the incident at the airport.

But none of what Gray could share on Monday shed any light on just who Pierre Robson Barthelemy is, or why he came to Evansville. Officers have a name because Barthelemy threw an ID card at them during their verbal standoff.

An alleged theft at the bus station and an incident at an Evansville shelter

Some things are known.

"Although we do not know where Barthelemy previously lived, we do know that he arrived in Evansville on a Greyhound bus on Nov. 8," Gray said. The bus apparently arrived in Evansville from Indianapolis.

According to online court records, Barthelemy had no criminal history in Indiana before what happened at the Evansville bus station upon his arrival in town.

"The driver of the bus called 911 to report that he had stolen her bag," Gray told reporters Monday. "When officers arrived at the bus station, Barthelemy was still on scene, and he was in possession of this stolen bag."

Barthelemy was arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft.

According to Vanderburgh County Jail records, he bonded out of jail the next day. Barthelemy had enough cash to pay his $50 bond himself.

Later on Nov. 9, between 11 p.m. and midnight, p.m., employees at a local shelter for women and children called 911 because, Gray said, Barthelemy was "aggressively knocking" on the door and refused to leave.

There were no charges in this incident, Gray said. Barthelemy was barred from the property. The shelter didn't call back to report he had returned.

Gray said Monday she was not aware of any diagnosed mental health issues Barthelemy may have been experiencing. Is he from Haiti? Does he have family ties or other connections to Evansville?

Those questions were largely unanswered as of Monday night.

It will all likely be part of the officer-involved shooting and incident investigations that follow, Gray said. Officers from the three involved law enforcement agencies, airport employees who were there and part of the incident — they'll all be interviewed.

"Trying to find out where he came from, if anyone knows him — so, there's a lot of details that go into this, that they're still trying to work through as far as that goes," Gray said.

Footage released by the Evansville Police Department shows an officer aiming their duty weapon at 24-year-old Pierre Robson Barthelemy moments before personnel from the EPD, sheriff's office and state police opened fire on Barthelemy.

Evansville police publish footage of negotiations and shooting

The incident at the airport early Saturday morning was the stated focus of Monday's news conference.

The first call regarding Barthelemy came in at 12:22 a.m. Four minutes later, airport staff called dispatchers a second time, stating Barthelemy was “escalating” the situation and “making threats,” according to Gray.

In audio released by the EPD, one dispatcher is heard instructing units to “step it up.” Gray said one officer abandoned an in-progress traffic stop to rush to the airport. State troopers and sheriff’s deputies responded simultaneously.

A deputy trained in crisis negotiation was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive on scene. Police body camera footage released by the EPD shows Barthelemy sitting in a chair in the airport’s lobby directly in front of a Christmas tree as the deputy, troopers and officers surround him with their weapons drawn.

"Hi man," one of the officers is heard saying as he approaches Barthelemy. "Drop the knife."

Moments later, the surrounding law enforcement personnel reiterated their order to "drop the knife." A female deputy and trained crisis negotiator asked Barthelemy if he could tell her his name.

Barthelemy remained seated as another officer quickly added, "Put the knife down and we can talk to you." Barthelemy appeared to reply that he wanted to return to his home country, which he later stated was Haiti.

The crisis negotiator asked Barthelemy to provide identification, at which point he abruptly stood up and approached the officers, throwing what looked to be a printed ID card down at their feet as the police shouted at him to stop moving in their direction.

Barthelemy took multiple steps toward the officers before he threw the item on the ground. According to the footage released by the EPD, the officers stepped back and none of them discharged their weapons when he made this first approach.

Barthelemy slowly retreated back to the seat he stood up from moments earlier. For at least the next 10 minutes, officers attempted to negotiate with Barthelemy and repeatedly asked him to drop what police later showed to be a kitchen knife.

"We can help you," one of the officers is heard saying as Barthelemy sat in the chair. "Just drop the knife."

The negotiations broke down when Barthelemy is heard shouting "f**k you" at the police multiple times. He is then seen rising from the chair and moving in the direction of officers where numerous shots rang out. Gray said the surrounding law enforcement personnel discharged firearms and "less lethal" weapons at the same time.

The three EPD officers who fired their duty weapons are on paid administrative leave, per standard EPD policy. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

