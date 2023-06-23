Man shot by officers in his home, captured on security video, sues Cherokee tribal police

Home security camera footage of Jason Kloepfer after he was shot by police Dec. 13, 2023.

An unarmed Murphy man, whose home security video of his shooting by Eastern Band of Cherokee police made national news, is suing the police department in federal court, saying officers tried to kill him "without provocation or justification."

Jason Kloepfer, 44, filed the lawsuit June 20 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina in Asheville. He is asking for a yet-to-be-determined amount of damages. The suit, submitted by attorneys Ellis Boyle of Raleigh and Zeyland and Franklin McKinney of Murphy, references Kloepfer and a woman who was in his home with him but was not shot.

"Cherokee County sheriff's deputies and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian police tried to kill Jason Kloepfer and Alison Mahler in their own home without provocation or justification at 4:57 a.m. on December 13, 2022. Jason and Ali have their own independent video footage that shows the officers illegally shot at both of them and then lied to frame Jason. They tried to cover it up. Without that independent video footage, these officers would have gotten away with it," the suit says.

Eastern Band police and other defendants have not yet filed a response to the suit.

Bodycam videos: EBCI Chief signs law making Cherokee Indian Police bodycam videos not open to public

This story will be updated.

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Man shot by officers in his security video sues Cherokee tribal police