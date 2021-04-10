Man shot by Ohio County deputy came at police with weapons, KSP says

Apr. 10—The Ohio County man charged with attempted murder of a police officer was shot in the thumb by an Ohio County Sheriff's Department deputy after fighting with deputies and coming at them when a hammer and knife.

Patrick Logan Bunch, 29, of Hartford was treated for injuries and charged with attempted murder and other offenses on Thursday afternoon by the Ohio County Sheriff's Department. The Kentucky State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is common when a department experiences a shooting and requests an investigation from an outside agency.

The incident took place Thursday afternoon at Bunch's home in the 100 block of McCreary Court in Hartford. Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP's Henderson post, said that the deputies had gone to the home to serve four arrest warrants on Bunch.

"The deputies encountered him outside, and a struggle ensued," King said. After fighting with deputies, Bunch fled to his home and managed to get inside. Deputies were on the porch when Bunch came into the doorway armed with a knife and a hammer, King said.

KSP reports say the deputies ordered Bunch to drop the knife and hammer, and to stop resisting arrest.

King said Bunch then moved toward Deputy Katie Pate, who shot Bunch in the thumb.

"He made an aggressive move toward the deputy with the items, despite being told multiple times to drop them," King said.

Bunch was treated for minor injuries to his thumb from the incident. Inside the home, investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana and an incomplete methamphetamine lab, King said.

In addition to attempted murder, Bunch was charged with third-degree assault for fighting with deputies in the yard.

"They had a few cuts and scrapes, but nothing that needed medical attention," King said.

Bunch was also charged with first-degree fleeing/evading police, manufacturing methamphetamine, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), unlawful possession of a meth precursor and various misdemeanor offenses. Bunch was being held Friday on a $250,000 full-cash bond.

Story continues

King said the investigation into the shooting will be handled by a member of KSP's Critical Incident Response Team. Pate was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation could take some time, King said.

"There's a lot of work to be done" on the investigation, he said.

"They have to do a lot of interviews" and locate potential witnesses, he said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse