Man shot one block from CIF high school football game at Sacramento City College

Sacramento police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man Friday afternoon in the North City Farms section of the city.

Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 4100 block of 23rd Street, one block south of Sutterville Road and Hughes Stadium on the campus of Sacramento City College. The stadium was hosting a CIF Sac-Joaquin Division III championship football game between Grant Union and Christian Brothers high schools at the time of the shooting.

According to a Sacramento Police Department spokesman, officers were told by witnesses that a male adult was taken to a hospital “with at least one gunshot wound that caused serious non-life-threatening injury.”

Police remain on scene; no arrests have been made and no suspect information was immediately available, police said.

Earlier this year, a 24-year-old man later died after he was shot Oct. 22 in a school parking lot next to Grant High’s home football game. It was the city’s 50th homicide of the year.

The city’s last homicide, the city’s 52nd this year, happened three weeks ago when a 25-year-old man was shot and killed on the 7800 block of Center Parkway.

No suspects have been identified in either shooting.

The football game continued without incident, with Grant winning the Division III title, 20-12, over Christian Brothers.

The Bee’s Chris Biderman contributed to this story.