Man shot at Orlando apartment complex, police say suspect still at-large
Police are investigating a shooting at the Azur at MetroWest Apartments in Orlando.
Police responded to Westgate Drive and Raleigh Street a little after 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting call.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had been shot.
The victim was transported to the hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.
Read: Orange County SWAT team members bullied bar patron, drank & drove agency vehicles
Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
Detectives are currently investigating this incident.
Read: 9 Investigates: How to protect yourself from from Quitclaim Deed scams
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.