Man shot at Orlando apartment complex, police say suspect still at-large

Police are investigating a shooting at the Azur at MetroWest Apartments in Orlando.

Police responded to Westgate Drive and Raleigh Street a little after 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Detectives are currently investigating this incident.

